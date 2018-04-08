Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Lisa Michaels says clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.
A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
