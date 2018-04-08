Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department) Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.

Stephen S. Morris, 39, of Symsonia, Ky., was charged with failure to or improper signal, carrying a concealed deadly weapon; possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense; possession of marijuana and buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies pulled over a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle on Irvin Cobb Drive around 10:54 p.m. for an equipment violation.

During the investigation, deputies say it was determined the driver, identified as Morris, had a loaded handgun concealed on his person.

They say Morris had a Kentucky Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon permit but it had recently been suspended by the state. That led deputies to investigate further and Morris was found to have suspected methamphetamine and marijuana along with items of drug paraphernalia.

Morris was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 20:22:41 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    •   
Powered by Frankly