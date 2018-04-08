Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)

A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.

Stephen S. Morris, 39, of Symsonia, Ky., was charged with failure to or improper signal, carrying a concealed deadly weapon; possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense; possession of marijuana and buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies pulled over a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle on Irvin Cobb Drive around 10:54 p.m. for an equipment violation.

During the investigation, deputies say it was determined the driver, identified as Morris, had a loaded handgun concealed on his person.

They say Morris had a Kentucky Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon permit but it had recently been suspended by the state. That led deputies to investigate further and Morris was found to have suspected methamphetamine and marijuana along with items of drug paraphernalia.

Morris was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

