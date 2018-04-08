Illinois doctors oppose expanding procedures to optometrists

Many Illinois doctors are arguing that the state's optometrists shouldn't be allowed to perform procedures that are surgical in nature. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Many Illinois doctors are arguing that the state's optometrists shouldn't be allowed to perform procedures that are surgical in nature.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that a Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's proposal would allow optometrists to perform "low-risk" advanced optometric procedures. They would be required to have 32 hours of training to perform the procedures.

But the Illinois Society of Eye Physicians & Surgeons says the proposed training is inadequate.

Optometrists can begin practicing after receiving bachelor's degrees and attending four years of optometry school. In comparison, ophthalmologists go through four years of medical school and four years of residency after earning bachelor's degrees.

The Legislature's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules is expected to make a decision on a proposed expansion within the next few months.

