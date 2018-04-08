Illinois doctors oppose expanding procedures to optometrists

A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.
A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.
One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
Lisa Michaels says this morning will start off as mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
Lisa Michaels says this morning will start off as mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.