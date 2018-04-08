Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks

A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.
A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.
One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
Lisa Michaels says this morning will start off as mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
Lisa Michaels says this morning will start off as mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."