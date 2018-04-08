Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks

A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)

One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2013 Hino Straight truck and a 2015 Freightliner towing a box trailer were going west on I-24 at mile post 33 when the driver of the Hino straight truck lost control and swerved off the right side of the road.

The driver then overcorrected and swerved off of the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail.

Due to the impact, officers say the truck rolled over onto its side, blocking both lanes of I-24.

According to ISP, the driver of the Freightliner was not able to stop in time and hit the other truck.

They said the driver of the first truck was trapped in the overturned straight truck and was seriously injured. He was airlifted from the scene to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Officers say the driver, 66-year-old Thomas F. Johnson, of Nashville, Tenn., was cited for improper lane usage and failure to wear a seat belt.

The second driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.