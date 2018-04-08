Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media) A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2013 Hino Straight truck and a 2015 Freightliner towing a box trailer were going west on I-24 at mile post 33 when the driver of the Hino straight truck lost control and swerved off the right side of the road.

The driver then overcorrected and swerved off of the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail.

Due to the impact, officers say the truck rolled over onto its side, blocking both lanes of I-24.

According to ISP, the driver of the Freightliner was not able to stop in time and hit the other truck.

They said the driver of the first truck was trapped in the overturned straight truck and was seriously injured. He was airlifted from the scene to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Officers say the driver, 66-year-old Thomas F. Johnson, of Nashville, Tenn., was cited for improper lane usage and failure to wear a seat belt.

The second driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

    Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:33:27 GMT
    Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
    Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)

    A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.

    A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.

  • Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO shooting

    Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO shooting

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:53:55 GMT
    Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning in a shooting. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning in a shooting. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.

    A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.

  • Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks

    Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:10:01 GMT
    A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)

    One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.

    One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

  • Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:37:53 GMT

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

  • Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    •   
Powered by Frankly