Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO shooting

One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
Lisa Michaels says this morning will start off as mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."
