Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO shooting

Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning in a shooting. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Tyrone Lamont Anderson was taken into custody by Sikeston DPS without incident on William Street in Sikeston.

He was considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday, April 8, authorities say Anderson, who goes by Tyrone Lamont Chapman, was spotted by a Charleston DPS officer in a maroon Pontiac G6.

The officer was aware that Anderson had an outstanding felony warrant and was wanted for questioning in Charleston.

He was considered a person of interest in a shooting that happened two weeks earlier in Charleston.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer attempted to pull him over but Anderson led him on a chase.

The chase ended in a crash on Route B at Highway 80 in Mississippi County, Mo.

Anderson then ran off, going south.

Anyone with any information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Missouri State Highway Patrol.

