Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO sh - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO shooting

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning in a shooting. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning in a shooting. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Tyrone Lamont Anderson was taken into custody by Sikeston DPS without incident on William Street in Sikeston.

He was considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday, April 8, authorities say Anderson, who goes by Tyrone Lamont Chapman, was spotted by a Charleston DPS officer in a maroon Pontiac G6.

The officer was aware that Anderson had an outstanding felony warrant and was wanted for questioning in Charleston.

He was considered a person of interest in a shooting that happened two weeks earlier in Charleston.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer attempted to pull him over but Anderson led him on a chase.

The chase ended in a crash on Route B at Highway 80 in Mississippi County, Mo.

Anderson then ran off, going south.

Anyone with any information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

    Symsonia, KY man facing drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:33:27 GMT
    Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
    Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)Stephen S. Morris is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)

    A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.

    A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.

  • Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO shooting

    Man in custody; wanted for questioning in Mississippi Co., MO shooting

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:53:55 GMT
    Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning in a shooting. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning in a shooting. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.

    A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.

  • Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks

    Driver injured in I-24 crash involving 2 semi trucks

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:10:01 GMT
    A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)A driver was cited after a crash on I-24 in Massac County, Ill. involving two semi trucks. (Source: Raycom Media)

    One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.

    One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

  • Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

  • Trump calls out 'Animal Assad' for attack, criticizes Putin

    Trump calls out 'Animal Assad' for attack, criticizes Putin

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:30:16 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    •   
Powered by Frankly