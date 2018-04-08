Police searching for armed and dangerous man in Mississippi County, MO

Tyrone Anderson is wanted for questioning in a Charleston, MO homicide. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for questioning in a Charleston, MO investigation.

On Sunday, April 8, 24-year-old Tyrone Lamont Anderson, who goes by Tyrone Lamont Chapman, was spotted by a Charleston DPS officer in a maroon Pontiac G6.

The officer was aware that Anderson had an outstanding felony warrant and was wanted for questioning in Charleston.

He is being considered a person of interest in a shooting that happened two weeks ago in Charleston.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer attempted to stop his vehicle, but a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Route B at Highway 80 in Mississippi County, Mo.

Anderson then fled south by foot.

Police are currently searching the area for Anderson.

Anderson is described as a black male, 5'10" tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Missouri State Highway Patrol.

