Police searching for armed and dangerous man in Mississippi County, MO

Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for questioning in a Charleston, MO investigation.
Lisa Michaels says this morning will start off as mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.
A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.
An Illinois man was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on April 7 around 9:50 a.m.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
