1 injured after crash in Dunklin Co., MO on icy road

A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.

It happened around 8:15 a.m on MO 25 in Dunklin County, 1/4 mile south of Malden.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old driver from Dexter received minor injuries after his GMC truck lost control on an icy overpass, hitting the railing.

