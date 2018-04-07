1 injured after crash in Dunklin Co., MO on icy road

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.
A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.
A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.
An Illinois man was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on April 7 around 9:50 a.m.
An Illinois man was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on April 7 around 9:50 a.m.
Crews have cleared the scene of a single crash on I-57 northbound near mile marker 88.
Crews have cleared the scene of a single crash on I-57 northbound near mile marker 88.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.