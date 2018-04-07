1 taken to hospital after icy crash on I-57 in Scott County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
An Illinois man was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on April 7 around 9:50 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the man from Mattoon received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The man lost control of a Chevrolet Avalanche on Interstate 57 at the I-55 interchange on the ice-covered road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned. The vehicle was considered a total loss.

