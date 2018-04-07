Bears re-sign DL Jenkins to 1-year contract

The Chicago Bears have re-signed defensive lineman John Jenkins to a one-year contract. (Source: KFVS)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have re-signed defensive lineman John Jenkins to a one-year contract.

Jenkins made one start and played in eight games for the Bears last season. He has 121 tackles in five seasons with New Orleans (2013-15), Seattle (2016) and Chicago (2017).

The Bears announced the move on Saturday.

