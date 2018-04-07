Marion, IL student designs winning Grad Spree logo

Jamie Gott, a junior at Marion High School, designed the logo for the 2018 Grad Spree event. Art students at Marion High School were invited to submit designs for the 2018 Grad Spree logo.

The Marion Chamber Grad Spree Committee chose a winner out of all of the submissions. Jamie was the winner and received $75 from the Marion Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Marion Chamber of Commerce Foundation sponsors Grad Spree, which was started more than 30-years-ago to help ensure that graduation is the beginning of a new life, not the end of one.

They also provide a night of fun-filled activities at the SIU Rec Center, following graduation ceremonies on May 17. This year, there are many exciting things planned for our graduates. Brian Madrid, a world-class hypnotist, will provide a hypnosis show for the seniors. During the show, the volunteers will become the stars of the show with hilarious moments and inspire every person to live life to the fullest. Brian’s past clients include Toyota, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruise Line, Riviera Maya Resorts and Visionary Wealth Advisory.

While at the SIU Rec Center, the graduates can participate in: swimming, rock climbing, a dodgeball tournament, a volleyball tournament, a game room, food (from Say Cheese and La Rana Grill food trucks), drinks and snacks, and much more! All of this is provided to each Marion High School graduate free-of-charge.

All seniors who register by May 1 are guaranteed a Grad Spree gift. The final deadline for seniors to register for Grad Spree is May 16 by 2 p.m.

If a graduate must leave early, a written notice must be turned in to the Marion Chamber of Commerce office prior to May 11 and include the time they will be leaving and the name of the parent or legal guardian who will be picking up the student. We are not responsible if the student signs up and does not attend.

For graduating seniors in need of a registration form to attend Grad Spree, visit marionillinois.com.

