SEMO baseball team ties series with EIU

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SEMO got the win over EIU
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The SEMO baseball got the win over Eastern Illinois by a score of 3-1 on Saturday in Cape Girardeau at Capaha Park.

The series is tied.

SEMO plays EIU Sunday at 1 p.m.

