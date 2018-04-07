SEMO baseball team ties series with EIU

The Chicago Bears have re-signed defensive lineman John Jenkins to a one-year contract.
The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.
Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single during Chicago's four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.
