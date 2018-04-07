MO attorney general issues statement on Backpage.com shutdown - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO attorney general issues statement on Backpage.com shutdown

Written by James Long
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley issued a statement regarding Backpage.com being shut down by federal authorities.

This is a critical step in our efforts to end human trafficking,” Hawley said. “Backpage.com has been an enabler of human trafficking. Human trafficking is a scourge on our society. My message to traffickers is: We will find you and we will bring you to justice. This is a big step forward, but our work must go on. These criminals will continue to look for ways to exploit young women and men. We cannot take our eye off the ball. That’s why I have a message for anyone intending to set up shop in Missouri to enable human trafficking - we will not be intimidated, we will track you down, and bring you to justice.

