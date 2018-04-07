1 sent to hospital after crash in McCracken Co., KY

Sunday will start off as mostly sunny and cold again with highs in the mid-40s
The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is making an effort to clean up flood debris between Eminence and Two Rivers as well as Van Buren and Big Spring.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley issued a statement regarding Backpage.com being shut down by federal authorities.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Crews have cleared the scene of a single crash on I-57 northbound near mile marker 88.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.
