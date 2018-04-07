1 sent to hospital after crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 sent to hospital after crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky. (Source: Raycom Media) One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky. (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, from Ledbetter, Ky. was taken to an area hospital after crashing on Lane Road. The driver lost control of the Chevrolet Trailblazer. 

The vehicle left the road and hit several trees before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The driver received minor injuries.

The road was shut down for about 20 minutes.

