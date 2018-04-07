River clean-up with ozark national scenic riverways

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is making an effort to clean up flood debris between Eminence and Two Rivers as well as Van Buren and Big Spring.

Historic flooding from 2017 has really impacted the surrounding areas and it’s going to take all hands on deck to revitalize them back to normal. Cleanup took place on April 7.

Staff from the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ozark Heritage Project, park concessioners, local chambers of commerce, area schools, youth groups, and volunteers tackled cleaning up rivers, along roads and accesses of the park.

The Ozark Heritage Project is also having a dinner Saturday evening at the Big Spring Pavilion at Big Spring. The music will be performed by some very talented local bands.

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is committed to preserving the beautiful resources of the Current and Jacks Fork Rivers.

