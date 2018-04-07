River clean-up with ozark national scenic riverways - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

River clean-up with ozark national scenic riverways

Written by Jake Day, Content Specialist
Connect
Corps of Engineers, partners preparing for second Mississippi River crest (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) Corps of Engineers, partners preparing for second Mississippi River crest (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) -

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is making an effort to clean up flood debris between Eminence and Two Rivers as well as Van Buren and Big Spring.

Historic flooding from 2017 has really impacted the surrounding areas and it’s going to take all hands on deck to revitalize them back to normal. Cleanup took place on April 7. 

Staff from the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ozark Heritage Project, park concessioners, local chambers of commerce, area schools, youth groups, and volunteers tackled cleaning up rivers, along roads and accesses of the park. 

The Ozark Heritage Project is also having a dinner Saturday evening at the Big Spring Pavilion at Big Spring. The music will be performed by some very talented local bands.

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is committed to preserving the beautiful resources of the Current and Jacks Fork Rivers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:20:04 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Family angry after video of child scared by Easter Bunny spreads

    Family angry after video of child scared by Easter Bunny spreads

    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:01:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:01:04 GMT

    The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.

    The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.

    •   
Powered by Frankly