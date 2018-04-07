Rauner to release partial soil conservation funding

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Heartland on Saturday.
Sunday will start off as mostly sunny and cold again with highs in the mid-40s
The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is making an effort to clean up flood debris between Eminence and Two Rivers as well as Van Buren and Big Spring.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley issued a statement regarding Backpage.com being shut down by federal authorities.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
