Blues jump back into wild-card spot with 4-1 win over Blackhawks

The Blues are one spot closer to claiming a playoff spot after Friday, April 6's game in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

The Blues ended a four-game losing streak and jumped back into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with the 4-1 win.

They are one point up on Colorado with one game to play.

They meet in Denver on Saturday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Central time.

The win will hopefully mean the Blues will go to the playoffs for the 7th consecutive season if they beat the Avalanche.

