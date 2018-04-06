Inclusive dance kicks off Autism Awareness Month in Cape Girarde - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Inclusive dance kicks off Autism Awareness Month in Cape Girardeau

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
The formal dance was a collaboration by SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) and Easterseals Midwest.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A formal dance kicked off Autism Awareness Month in style by bringing people of all abilities together for a night to cut loose.

They say dance is a universal language no matter your age or ability.

"I'm having a good time," attendee Brian Cox said.

But Friday night was not just about killer dance moves.

The dance kicks off National Autism Awareness Month.

“At Easterseals we are committed to ensuring that all individuals, no matter where they are from, have access to their community,” said Rachel Masters, Director, Autism Services, Easterseals Midwest. "For us, it's not just about awareness. It's also about acceptance and inclusion. We really believe that an inclusive society is an enriched society and so for us, it's really important that the individuals we support come together for a night of fun that they're able to bring a friend, a family member, someone that want to enjoy the evening with."

"Everybody that is out there is having a blast and letting loose and just all the stress and all the worries everything just goes away," Raquel Dannenmueller said, Special Needs Coordinator, SADI. "All the diagnosis everything goes away and you just have fun."

The formal dance was a collaboration by SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) and Easterseals Midwest.

Both organizations support enriching the lives of those with disabilities.

