Benton, KY arrested on child pornography charges

Benton, KY arrested on child pornography charges

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer

Ricky Joe Peck is facing child pornography charges. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) Ricky Joe Peck is facing child pornography charges. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

A Benton, Kentucky man is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography in Marshall County.

59-year-old Ricky Joe Peck was charged with sexual abuse 1st degree of a victim under the age of 12.

According to Marshall County Sheriff's Department, the charges stem from an ongoing investigation in which the defendant was charged with being in possession of child pornography on April 3.

Peck is currently in the custody of Marshall County Jail.

