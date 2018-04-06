Benton, KY arrested on child pornography charges

A Benton, Kentucky man is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography in Marshall County.

59-year-old Ricky Joe Peck was charged with sexual abuse 1st degree of a victim under the age of 12.

According to Marshall County Sheriff's Department, the charges stem from an ongoing investigation in which the defendant was charged with being in possession of child pornography on April 3.

Peck is currently in the custody of Marshall County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.