Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Anderson was found with 5 grams of meth on her person. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Anderson was found with 5 grams of meth on her person. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

At approximately 11:53 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet van for traffic violations.

The driver, 37-year-old Shannon Anderson, of Paducah, was found operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputies found digital scales containing drug residue on the dashboard of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted.

The passenger, 49-year-old Thomas Oldham, of Paducah was found in possession of methadone pills and several syringes containing methamphetamine residue.

Anderson also had 5 grams of methamphetamine on her person given to her by Oldham.

Both were placed under arrest and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Anderson is charged with:

  • Rear license plate not illuminated
  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs – 1st offense
  • Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Drug paraphernalia

Oldham is charged with:

  • Trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense – (>or = 2 grams methamphetamine)
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:34:52 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly