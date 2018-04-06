Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

A formal dance kicked off Autism Awareness Month in style by bringing people of all abilities together for a night to cut loose.
A Benton, Kentucky man is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography in Marshall County.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.
Cota Samuel, 2, was the first to wake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morning
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
