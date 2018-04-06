Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

At approximately 11:53 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet van for traffic violations.

The driver, 37-year-old Shannon Anderson, of Paducah, was found operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputies found digital scales containing drug residue on the dashboard of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted.

The passenger, 49-year-old Thomas Oldham, of Paducah was found in possession of methadone pills and several syringes containing methamphetamine residue.

Anderson also had 5 grams of methamphetamine on her person given to her by Oldham.

Both were placed under arrest and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Anderson is charged with:

Rear license plate not illuminated

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs – 1st offense

Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Drug paraphernalia

Oldham is charged with:

Trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense – (>or = 2 grams methamphetamine)

Drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

