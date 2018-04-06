Deerfield faces lawsuit after semi-automatic weapons ban

A formal dance kicked off Autism Awareness Month in style by bringing people of all abilities together for a night to cut loose.
A Benton, Kentucky man is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography in Marshall County.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
