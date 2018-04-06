Rauner signs law to ease licensing out-of-state teachers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rauner signs law to ease licensing out-of-state teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law making it easier to get teachers into Illinois classrooms despite having credentials from outside the state.

The Republican signed the measure Friday.

It streamlines the process for instructors trained in other states to get credentialed in Illinois. Teachers must show evidence of completing a state-approved educator preparation program comparable to Illinois'. And each teacher must produce a valid license from another state showing the teacher's certification to teach in the called-for area.

Rauner says that "our state needs to have ready access to qualified teachers." He says the measure sponsored by Shorewood Democratic Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Democratic Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia of Aurora will help state schools answer shortages and fill other needs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

