Space heater recalled due to overheating and catching on fire

The heaters were sold at several major retailers from August 2009-March 2018. (Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Vornado Air space heater has been recalled due to the possibility of overheating and posing fire and burn hazards.

This recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in the following colors: black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Vornado has received 15 reports of the heaters catching on fire.

The heaters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

For more information on this recall, visit here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.