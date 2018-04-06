New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

The ceremony was at the City Hall in the council chambers.

The new mayor, Bob Fox, ran unopposed and replaced the outgoing mayor, Harry Rediger.

Thursday was Rediger's last day on the job.

