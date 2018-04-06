New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

Police have arrested a woman after a baby was mauled to death in Cape Girardeau on Friday, March 9.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
The Vornado Air space heater has been recalled due to the possibility of overheating and posing fire and burn hazards.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Deputies are alerting Cape Girardeau County, Missouri to a fake money scam going around the county. Fake 100 dollar bills are being circulated according to officials.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.
As we have been telling you over the past few days, this evening and tonight are expected to be very stormy.
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.
