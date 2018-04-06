New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS) The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

The ceremony was at the City Hall in the council chambers.

The new mayor, Bob Fox, ran unopposed and replaced the outgoing mayor, Harry Rediger.

Thursday was Rediger's last day on the job.

