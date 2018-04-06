New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

The ceremony was at the City Hall in the council chambers.

Congratulations to Mayor Bob Fox, Ward 1 Representative Dan Presson, Ward 2 Representative Shelly Moore, and Ward 6 Representative Stacy Kinder, who were sworn in this afternoon at City Hall. #CapeCouncil #CapeGirardeau pic.twitter.com/9yBtshW1C1 — Cape Girardeau City (@cityofcape) April 6, 2018

The new mayor, Bob Fox, ran unopposed and replaced the outgoing mayor, Harry Rediger.

Thursday was Rediger's last day on the job.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.