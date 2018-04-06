Southeast introduces pet-friendly living coming this fall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast introduces pet-friendly living coming this fall

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University has announced a new pet-friendly community coming in fall 2018 on select floors of Myers Hall.

Southeast is letting students roll out the welcome mats for family pets - dogs, cats and small caged animals - as part of a pilot program.

“In many cases, students grew up with pets and they have told us they are looking for a college that will permit their animal to come with them,” said Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success.

The university has been considering a pet-friendly community for some time in response to requests the Office of Admissions regularly receives from prospective students.

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10, in the Myers Hall third floor lounge at 7:30 p.m. to share information with interested students about the pet-friendly floor.

The new pet-friendly community will be separate from policies allowing emotional support and service animals, which the University has accommodated for years in residence halls across the campus.

