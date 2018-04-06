Southeast introduces pet-friendly living coming this fall

Southeast Missouri State University has announced a new pet-friendly community coming in fall 2018 on select floors of Myers Hall.

Southeast is letting students roll out the welcome mats for family pets - dogs, cats and small caged animals - as part of a pilot program.

“In many cases, students grew up with pets and they have told us they are looking for a college that will permit their animal to come with them,” said Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success.

The university has been considering a pet-friendly community for some time in response to requests the Office of Admissions regularly receives from prospective students.

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10, in the Myers Hall third floor lounge at 7:30 p.m. to share information with interested students about the pet-friendly floor.

The new pet-friendly community will be separate from policies allowing emotional support and service animals, which the University has accommodated for years in residence halls across the campus.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.