Court rules preventing felon gun ownership constitutional

Police have arrested a woman after a baby was mauled to death in Cape Girardeau on Friday, March 9.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
The Vornado Air space heater has been recalled due to the possibility of overheating and posing fire and burn hazards.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Deputies are alerting Cape Girardeau County, Missouri to a fake money scam going around the county. Fake 100 dollar bills are being circulated according to officials.
