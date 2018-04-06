Police: Chase suspect caught; had stolen pistol, drugs

Philip Joshu is accused of leading police on a chase. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.

Philip Joshu, 37, of Decatur, Ill., is being held at the Franklin County Jail on an arrest warrant out of Macon County for a weapons offense.

According to police, on Thursday, April 5 at around 8:45 p.m., the West Frankfort Police Department requested they help with a car chase on Route 37. West Frankfort officers reported the driver was armed with a handgun.

When the vehicle entered Benton, police said the suspect turned westbound on Hudelson Street. He then left the road west of the intersection of Hudelson and DuQuoin Street, stopping on the railroad tracks.

Police say the driver then ran into the woods near the Benton Park.

Officers from West Frankfort, West City, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, Christopher and Benton responded, conducted searches and investigated leads throughout the night.

On Friday morning, April 6, at around 7:45 a.m., police say an off-duty officer from the West City Police Department spotted the suspect near Greenwood Street on the southeast side of town.

According to police, it was requested that the schools go on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, West City Police Department and Benton Police Department found the suspect and captured him near the 1000 block of South McLeansboro Street.

The suspect was identified as Philip Joshu.

During the arrest, police say a handbag was recovered containing ammunition and a significant amount of narcotics. Approximately 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a half-pound of marijuana, 30 grams of mushrooms and suspected LSD were seized.

According to police, the meth had an approximate street value of $80,000.

At around 8:15 a.m., police say an Ameren employee reported finding a handgun just off Route 37 south of Benton. They say this was a .45 caliber pistol later determined to be stolen out of Christian County, Ill.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges are pending.

