Special Olympics IL celebrates 50 year anniversary in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Special Olympics IL celebrates 50 year anniversary in Carbondale

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
Gov. Bruce Rauner attended celebrations in Carbondale, IL (Source: KFVS) Gov. Bruce Rauner attended celebrations in Carbondale, IL (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Special Olympics Illinois has its 50th Anniversary kickoff on Friday, April 6. 

Gov. Bruce Rauner joined athletes and volunteers for celebrations at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center in Carbondale.

“The Special Olympics has its roots in Illinois and is a major source of pride in our state history,” said Gov. Rauner. “For the past fifty years, the Special Olympics has made the world a more compassionate and inclusive place. We thank those who laid the foundation for this life-changing organization.”

The Touch of Nature Environmental Center began in the 1950s when Southern Illinoisan Dr. William H. Freeberg started a camp for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. His work was a guiding tool for Eunice Kennedy Shriver to built out programs across the country for the special needs community through The Kennedy Foundation.

Dr. Freeberg was also a consultant for Shriver and co-founder Anne Burke as they collaborated to plan the first Special Olympics, which was held at Chicago’s Soldier Field in July of 1968. 

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:38:18 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly