Think twice before planting a Bradford Pear Tree this season

Arbor Day is in April and that means trees will be planted across the Heartland.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning planters against saving a spot for the Callery tree, however.

More commonly known as the Bradford Pear Tree, this species is not native to the area and tends to make it harder for other plants to grow.

Workers with the Department said the tree crowds out other plants and has been spreading aggressively since it was first planted in decades ago.

They also said the tree does not weather storms well and splits apart easily.

If you're planning on planting a tree this season, workers ask that you choose a tree native to Missouri that will be more friendly to its environment.

