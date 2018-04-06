Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation) The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling,  conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

Also known as the Callery Pear tree, which is native to China and Vietnam, the common medium-sized landscaping tree has been planted in the US for decades.

But in the last five years, Rocky Hayes, a Forestry Regional Supervisor with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said Bradford trees have started growing in other areas that they were not planted.

“They are popping up in fields and pastures, and it’s very apparent the aggressive nature of this species,”  Hayes said. “The seed of the Bradford pear is mainly disseminated by wildlife and it grows quickly and will crowd out some of our native species.”

Hayes admits Bradford Pear trees do have redeeming qualities like being low maintenance and having white blooms in early Spring, but still thinks it’s negative aspects outweigh the positives.

“The invasive nature of it, and it’s also very prone to ice and wind damage,” Hayes said. “Bradford pears just don’t hold up well to ice.  It’s all because they have a really shallow branch angle. It’s just poor structure and the genetic makeup of the tree.”

Paul Schnare, the owner of Sunny Hill Gardens, agrees that Bradford pears have a lot of 'issues', so he suggests other blooming trees that last longer so customers get their money’s worth.

“Weeping cherries do really well in this area,” Schnare said. “There are some white ones and some pink ones that you can put in your landscape to get that ‘Wow’ if you will like you would get from a Bradford pear but they don’t have all the other problems.”

Native alternatives that Hayes suggest as great substitutes for Bradford pears trees include flowering dogwood, serviceberry, wild plum, redbud and rusty blackhaw.

“Our native species have a lot to offer if you look at the whole package,” he said. “They’re adapted to our climate, they’ve evolved in our soils, and you’re going to have a tree that is going to be there twice or three times as long as than the Bradford pear.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:49:02 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly