Norfolk Southern Safety Train to stop in the Heartland

The Norfolk Southern “Safety Train” has begun its journey to provide local fire departments with crucial information involving emergencies with trains.

The training consists of lessons dealing with safety on railroad property, shipping documents, rail cars, locomotive fires and incident response procedures.

That training is offered free of charge to interested fire departments, emergency managers, first responders, shippers and even customers.

Norfolk Southern and DuPont decided to offer the training three years ago and have been touring the country offering hands-on training ever since.

The Safety Train will make 23 stops across the country in 2018, including stops in Mt. Vernon, Ill. and St. Louis suburb Edwardsville, Ill.

