Cape Girardeau Co. officials, U.S. Secret Service investigate fake $100 bills in the county

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Fake currency is circulating in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri (Source: Pixabay) Fake currency is circulating in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri (Source: Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Deputies are alerting Cape Girardeau County, Missouri to a fake money scam going around the county. 

Fake 100 dollar bills are being circulated according to officials. They said they are currently working a case where a resident of the area sold a vehicle on Craigslist and received several thousand dollars worth of these fake bills.

Deputies said the United States Secret Service is assisting with the investigation. They noted that these bills are not illegal to possess, it becomes a crime when the bills are exchanged for goods or services. 

"I know that's it's always been stressed that you want to do it in a public place you know for your safety just be aware of your surroundings and when you get the currency look it over real well and obviously this like I said, they look legit but they're not," said Lt. Eric Friedrich.

For all those that post items for sale on online sites deputies want to remind you to beware and check the currency you receive.

