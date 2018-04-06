First Alert: Mostly sunny skies

Models have shifted towards the low end for snow accumulations.

Most areas will see less than half an inch, but some could see as much as 1 inch.

Lisa Michaels says snow is moving across the Heartland this morning with transitions of rain, freezing rain, to snow in our southern counties.

Frigid cold temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s have entered the area. Snow will melt by the afternoon hours. High temperatures today expected to be in the low to mid-40s.



Cold low temperatures has been the trend the past few days and will continue into the weekend.

The freeze warning has been extended through 9 a.m. Sunday.

Pressure will be in control over the weekend which means mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures on in the 40s all weekend!

There is a chance of some light snow in our northern counties Sunday we are watching, but it looks like most of the Heartland could just experience some rain.



It is looking to be dry the first few days of next week with storms in the forecast near the end of the week

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.