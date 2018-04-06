First Alert: Mostly cloudy, some light snow

Lisa Michaels says clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
There is a chance for some light rain in the later afternoon and evening hours and even flurries in our northern counties. A dusting of snow can be expected.
Highs today expected to be just like yesterday in the 40s with some areas being a few degrees warmer.
High pressure will be in control the begging of the week meaning dry conditions the first few days. Spring-like temperatures return on Wednesday.
When we start to really warm up near the end of the weeks, storms and rain will return once again.
