First Alert: Mostly cloudy, chance of light rain

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low 20s to low 30s with calm winds and clear skies.

Lisa Michaels says this morning will start off as mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.

There is a chance for some light rain in the later afternoon and evening hours and even flurries in our northern counties. A dusting of snow can be expected.

Highs today expected to be just like yesterday in the 40s with some areas being a few degrees warmer.



High pressure will be in control the begging of the week meaning dry conditions the first few days. Spring-like temperatures return on Wednesday.

When we start to really warm up near the end of the weeks, storms and rain will return once again.

