First Alert: Mostly cloudy and chance of light rain, snow

Lisa Michaels says clouds will continue to cover skies tonight. Temperatures already dropping into the upper 30s, and they will cool down in the low to mid 30s by the morning hours.

There is a chance for some light rain through the evening hours. A chance of light snow is also possible in our northern counties with flurries in our central counties.

A dusting of snow can be expected tonight with a chance of half an inch worst case near Mount Vernon, Illinois. This will all pass in the early morning hours.



Highs tomorrow expected to be warmer than the weekend, in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will be in control the begging of the week meaning dry conditions the first few days.

Spring-like temperatures return on Wednesday. When we start to really warm up near the end of the week, storms and rain will return once again.

