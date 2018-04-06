First Alert: Frigid temperatures overnight, freeze warning

Southern portions of the Heartland are still seeing some clouds cover, but that will move out.

Lisa Michaels says the trend in the afternoon will be clearing skies. There will be sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s, but with moderate north winds and some stronger gusts temperatures will feel like the mid to upper 30s all day. Any snow that has fallen will melt by the evening hours.



Overnight there is a freeze warning until Sunday morning. Frigid temperatures in the 20s and 30s for a prolonged period of time will be an issue to vegetation. There will be clear skies, but if you are going out, you will need to use the winter gear.

Sunday will start off as mostly sunny and cold again with highs in the mid-40s, but a spurt of energy will bring the chance of some rain, and flurries for our northern counties, in the evening hours of Sunday.



High pressure will be in control the begging of the week meaning dry conditions the first few days of next week with storms in the forecast near the end of the week.



KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.