FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

This is for the threat of accumulating snow that will likely cause travel issues.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said a cold front will move through the area late on Friday night bringing much colder temperatures. At the same time, moisture will move over the colder air producing rain that will change to a mix of sleet or snow after midnight.

Most areas will only receive between a half-inch and 1 inch of snow. There will be a few heavier bands that could produce more than 1 inch locally, but with temperatures in the upper 20s, travel will become slick.

This does not look like a major winter storm at this time. However, if you have travel plans between 3 a.m. and noon on Saturday, please use extreme caution while driving.

Grant said this has been a very tricky and ever-changing forecast. There will likely be changes in the forecast throughout the day.

To keep up with the latest weather information make sure to download the KFVS First Alert Weather App.

We will continue to provide you with the information you need to know on-air, online and on mobile.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.