More than $15,000 awarded to Poplar Bluff, MO for homeless veterans

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Homeless veterans in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will soon have more affordable housing and supportive services.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill announced $15,070 in funding to provide access to these things for veterans

“Homelessness disproportionately affects veterans in our community and this funding will go a long way in making sure the veterans who’ve given so much to keep us safe can afford a place to live when they come home,” said McCaskill, the daughter of a World War II veteran and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee. “Missouri’s veterans have made great sacrifices on our behalf—and deserve the care, benefits, and respect from their government and community that I’ll never stop fighting for.”

The Ripley County Public Housing Agency has been awarded $15,070 in funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing program. 

