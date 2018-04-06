KYTC: 2-vehicle crash blocks I-24 traffic in Marshall Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC: 2-vehicle crash blocks I-24 traffic in Marshall Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
It is estimated that the road will be blocked for two hours (Source: KYTC)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 Eastbound near the 28 mile marker in Marshall County, Kentucky. 

They advise eastbound drivers to consider a self-detour via I-24 Calvert City Exit 27, then east on US 62 to KY 453 northbound to return to I-24 at Grand Rivers Exit 31.

Estimated duration is two hours.

