KYTC: 2-vehicle crash blocks I-24 traffic in Marshall Co., KY

It is estimated that the road will be blocked for two hours (Source: KYTC)

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 Eastbound near the 28 mile marker in Marshall County, Kentucky.

They advise eastbound drivers to consider a self-detour via I-24 Calvert City Exit 27, then east on US 62 to KY 453 northbound to return to I-24 at Grand Rivers Exit 31.

Estimated duration is two hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.