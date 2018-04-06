KYTC: 2-vehicle crash blocks I-24 traffic in Marshall Co., KY

Gov. Bruce Rauner joined athletes and volunteers for celebrations at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center in Carbondale.
More commonly known as the Bradford Pear Tree, this species is not native to the area and tends to make it harder for other plants to grow.
Deputies are alerting Cape Girardeau County, Missouri to a fake money scam going around the county. Fake 100 dollar bills are being circulated according to officials.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Homeless veterans in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will soon have more affordable housing and supportive services.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.
On his way to becoming a convicted bank robber, a Mobile man was obliging enough to authorities to attach his home address to a note he passed to a bank teller demanding money, according to authorities.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.
