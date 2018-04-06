Driver crashes into utility pole, splits it in two in Elkville, IL

Driver crashes into utility pole, splits it in two in Elkville, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ELKVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

On Friday, April 6 around 4:24 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle traffic crash on Truax Traer Rd near Carter Rd in rural Elkville, Illinois.

Deputies said when they arrived they found 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Daniel Parks of Missouri.

Parks vehicle was traveling eastbound on Traux Traer Rd near Carter Rd when his vehicle exited the south side of the roadway according to deputies. The vehicle struck a utility pole at this location splitting the pole into two deputies said.

The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to rest in an upright position. The Jackson County Ambulance Service treated Parks were on scene and later transported him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

The vehicle sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene. Parks was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. 

