First Alert: Sunny day leads into freezing cold night

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday as cold air moves in tonight causing temps to drop into the 30s and 20s.

Lisa Michaels says models have shifted towards a lighter amount of snow this evening. It is likely that a majority of the Heartland will see 1/2"-1" of snow.

Isolated areas could see a little more. Luckily, this will be during the early morning when most people are not on the roads. However, there could be some slick spots on roads Saturday morning.

Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday morning in the 40s. Today will be partly sunny in the morning hours which will allow temperatures to warm up quickly as the sun rises, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs today expected to be in the 50s.

Rain can be expected for southern portions of the Heartland in the early evening hours. Late tonight is when the cooler air will arrive and we will see the transition from rain to some freezing rain and snow. Models have been showing a lighter trend in snow over the past 24 hours, but accumulations are looking to be mainly under an inch.

This could still cause some slick road spots by the morning hours on Saturday as well as visibility issues if driving where heavier snow may fall. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

To start off the weekend tomorrow is looking to be sunny, but chilly temperatures in the 40s. There may be another light round of snow Sunday afternoon.

We are looking to be dry the first few days of the week, but rain and storms likely to return at the end of the week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.