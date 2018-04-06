First Alert: Sunny day leads into freezing cold night

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 Eastbound near the 28 mile marker in Marshall County, Kentucky.
On Friday, April 6 around 4:24 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle traffic crash on Truax Traer Rd near Carter Rd in rural Elkville, Illinois.
Today will be partly sunny in the morning hours which will allow temperatures to warm up quickly as the sun rises, but clouds will move in during the afternoon.
A bowfishing tournament will be held this summer to help remove the invasive Asian carp from Kentucky and Barkley lakes.
A former social worker at a suburban Chicago mental health center has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a disabled person.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.
