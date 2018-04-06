This week in music: 1962 Johnny Angel - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1962 Johnny Angel

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's step back in time to the early days of Rock 'n Roll.

This morning we have some golden oldies from this week in 1962.  Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Roy Orbison at number five with Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream). The song was written by legendary country music songwriter Cindy Walker.  The Beatles performed the song live in 1962 for the BBC radio program Teenager's Turn. The recording has never been released to the public.

Chubby Checker and Dee Dee Sharp were in  the number four spot with the duet Slow Twistin'. 

Elvis Presley was at number three with Good Luck Charm.  The song would go on to become a number one hit in both the U.S. and Great Britain. It was his 17th chart topping single since 1956.

In the number two position was the most successful female recording artist at the time.  Don't Break the Heart That Loves You was the third and final number one hit for Connie Francis.  Once it hit the top spot in America, Francis recorded versions in Spanish, Italian, German and Japanese.   A version of the song by Margo Smith would go on to top the country charts in 1978.

And the number one single for this week in '62 was Johnny Angel by Shelley Fabares. At the time Fabares was starring on the ABC sitcom The Donna Reed Show. The single premiered on an episode of that show's fourth season.  Although Fabares's career as an actress would last another 30 years, her recording career would be much shorter.  In fact she never had another top 20 hit. Still Johnny Angel remains a favorite on oldies radio to this day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Choose your own name on National Name Yourself Day

    Choose your own name on National Name Yourself Day

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-09 12:34:40 GMT
    April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)
    April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)

    If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a different name, today is the day to try it out. 

    If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a different name, today is the day to try it out. 

  • School threat against "CHS" not in the Heartland officials say

    School threat against "CHS" not in the Heartland officials say

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 12:29:56 GMT
    Officials reassured the public that there is no threat to schools (Source: KFVS)Officials reassured the public that there is no threat to schools (Source: KFVS)

    Officials in Scott County, Missouri are reassuring everyone that there was no threat made to schools in Chaffee, Mo. 

    Officials in Scott County, Missouri are reassuring everyone that there was no threat made to schools in Chaffee, Mo. 

  • Drug, firearms charges for woman, convicted felon in McCracken Co. KY

    Drug, firearms charges for woman, convicted felon in McCracken Co. KY

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:31:01 GMT
    A man and woman were given several charges after a traffic stop (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)A man and woman were given several charges after a traffic stop (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    A man and woman were given several charges after a traffic stop (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)A man and woman were given several charges after a traffic stop (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    After deputies investigated, they said they searched the vehicle, the property inside and Burton and Melton. Officials said they found drug paraphernalia, a quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

    After deputies investigated, they said they searched the vehicle, the property inside and Burton and Melton. Officials said they found drug paraphernalia, a quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:58:13 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Man arrested for trafficking, having sex with two underage girls

    Man arrested for trafficking, having sex with two underage girls

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:14:09 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:14:09 GMT
    Marvin Perry Jr., 41, was arrested by police in Tallahassee, FL. (Source: WTXL/LCSO)Marvin Perry Jr., 41, was arrested by police in Tallahassee, FL. (Source: WTXL/LCSO)

    During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television. 

    During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly