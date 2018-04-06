This week in music: 1962 Johnny Angel

Let's step back in time to the early days of Rock 'n Roll.

This morning we have some golden oldies from this week in 1962. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Roy Orbison at number five with Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream). The song was written by legendary country music songwriter Cindy Walker. The Beatles performed the song live in 1962 for the BBC radio program Teenager's Turn. The recording has never been released to the public.

Chubby Checker and Dee Dee Sharp were in the number four spot with the duet Slow Twistin'.

Elvis Presley was at number three with Good Luck Charm. The song would go on to become a number one hit in both the U.S. and Great Britain. It was his 17th chart topping single since 1956.

In the number two position was the most successful female recording artist at the time. Don't Break the Heart That Loves You was the third and final number one hit for Connie Francis. Once it hit the top spot in America, Francis recorded versions in Spanish, Italian, German and Japanese. A version of the song by Margo Smith would go on to top the country charts in 1978.

And the number one single for this week in '62 was Johnny Angel by Shelley Fabares. At the time Fabares was starring on the ABC sitcom The Donna Reed Show. The single premiered on an episode of that show's fourth season. Although Fabares's career as an actress would last another 30 years, her recording career would be much shorter. In fact she never had another top 20 hit. Still Johnny Angel remains a favorite on oldies radio to this day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.