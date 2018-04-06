Fishing tournament seeks to remove Asian carp from waterways

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bowfishing tournament will be held this summer to help remove the invasive Asian carp from Kentucky and Barkley lakes.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says in a statement that the tournament will be held the night of June 23-24 and have a top prize of $10,000 for the team on the winning boat in each division. Officials say the tournament is one way to remove the fish and build awareness about the invasive species.

Ron Brooks, fisheries division director for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said the tournament is expected to remove more than 100,000 pounds of Asian Carp from the waterways.

The entry fee is $150 per boat, which may have 2-4 anglers. The event is sanctioned by the Bowfishing Association of America.

