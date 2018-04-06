Woman accused of sexual misconduct at mental health center

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 Eastbound near the 28 mile marker in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 Eastbound near the 28 mile marker in Marshall County, Kentucky.
On Friday, April 6 around 4:24 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle traffic crash on Truax Traer Rd near Carter Rd in rural Elkville, Illinois.
On Friday, April 6 around 4:24 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle traffic crash on Truax Traer Rd near Carter Rd in rural Elkville, Illinois.
Today will be partly sunny in the morning hours which will allow temperatures to warm up quickly as the sun rises, but clouds will move in during the afternoon.
Today will be partly sunny in the morning hours which will allow temperatures to warm up quickly as the sun rises, but clouds will move in during the afternoon.
A bowfishing tournament will be held this summer to help remove the invasive Asian carp from Kentucky and Barkley lakes.
A bowfishing tournament will be held this summer to help remove the invasive Asian carp from Kentucky and Barkley lakes.
A former social worker at a suburban Chicago mental health center has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a disabled person.
A former social worker at a suburban Chicago mental health center has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a disabled person.