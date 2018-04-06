What you need to know April 6

Good Friday morning, it is April 6.

First Alert Weather

We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. Lisa Michaels says to expect plenty of sun in the northern parts of the heartland and peaks of sunshine in the south.

The clouds will start to build all afternoon and we could start seeing rain in the early evening hours. We will start to see a wintry mix around 10 p.m. Icing doesn’t appear to be a big issue, but if it happens it will be in the southern parts of the Heartland with more snow north of that area.

Forecast models show varying amounts of accumulation, but Lisa says it looks like less snow that we thought yesterday. The snow could continue into the early hours on Saturday.

Precipitation should be gone just after sunrise on Saturday, but the cold will stick around. We’ll see the sun again, but high temperatures will only top out in the mid-40s both Friday and Saturday. It will be enough heat and sun to melt the snow, however.

We’ll have a dry, warm period that should last for the first few days of next week. There will be more rain chances by the end of next week.

Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri.

According to crash investigators, a western Kentucky man's crash appeared to involve alcohol.

The strongest recorded tornadoes registered as EF2 hit Livingston and Saline Counties on Tuesday, April 3.

The outgoing Cape Girardeau mayor calls the job the best decision of his life.

A Paducah, Ky man is accused of sending a text message video of himself performing a lewd act with a victim's toothbrush in their home.

Singer Kenny Rogers is calling it quits, saying farewell to his farewell tour.

Police said drugs were found wrapped inside a flashlight in Marble Hill, Mo.

