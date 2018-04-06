What you need to know April 6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 6

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS) Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Good Friday morning, it is April 6.

First Alert Weather

We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. Lisa Michaels says to expect plenty of sun in the northern parts of the heartland and peaks of sunshine in the south.

The clouds will start to build all afternoon and we could start seeing rain in the early evening hours. We will start to see a wintry mix around 10 p.m. Icing doesn’t appear to be a big issue, but if it happens it will be in the southern parts of the Heartland with more snow north of that area.

Forecast models show varying amounts of accumulation, but Lisa says it looks like less snow that we thought yesterday. The snow could continue into the early hours on Saturday.

Precipitation should be gone just after sunrise on Saturday, but the cold will stick around. We’ll see the sun again, but high temperatures will only top out in the mid-40s both Friday and Saturday. It will be enough heat and sun to melt the snow, however.

We’ll have a dry, warm period that should last for the first few days of next week. There will be more rain chances by the end of next week.

Making headlines

Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri.

According to crash investigators, a western Kentucky man's crash appeared to involve alcohol.

The strongest recorded tornadoes registered as EF2 hit Livingston and Saline Counties on Tuesday, April 3.

The outgoing Cape Girardeau mayor calls the job the best decision of his life.

Trending web stories

A Paducah, Ky man is accused of sending a text message video of himself performing a lewd act with a victim's toothbrush in their home.

Singer Kenny Rogers is calling it quits, saying farewell to his farewell tour.

Police said drugs were found wrapped inside a flashlight in Marble Hill, Mo.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:08:42 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly