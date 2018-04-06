$14 million raised so far in MO Senate race - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$14 million raised so far in MO Senate race

Written by Marilyn Haigh, Contributor
Connect
The Missouri Capitol. (Source: www.senate.mo.gov) The Missouri Capitol. (Source: www.senate.mo.gov)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Currently, more than $14 million are in the campaign coffers of the candidates running for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Claire McCaskill is running for re-election and has all the advantages of an incumbent, including the most money.

According to a poll of Missouri voters, McCaskill's strongest opponent is Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

McCaskill’s campaign has more than $13 million available, while Hawley has about $1.8 million available, according to the Federal Election Commission.

McCaskill has been fundraising for reelection since 2013. She received about $11.8 million of her funds during 2017. Those contributions came from individual donations, corporations and Political Action Committees.

According to the FEC, the biggest contributors to McCaskill’s campaign for reelection in the 2018 cycle were:

  • ActBlue: an online fundraising tool that raises money for Democratic candidates and organizations 
  • Emily’s List: a political action committee that promotes pro-choice, Democratic women in politics

Other big donors to McCaskill’s campaign include the University of Missouri, Washington University and Ameren Corporation.

Hawley has only been fundraising for about a year, and has raised $1.8 million. His top donors are conservative PACs including Club for Growth, which donated $21,432.50, and the Senate Conservatives Fund.

Candidate Austin Petersen has raised more than $300,000 from individual contributions. He made news early in the race by accepting donations in the virtual currency bitcoin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:20:04 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Family angry after video of child scared by Easter Bunny spreads

    Family angry after video of child scared by Easter Bunny spreads

    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:01:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:01:04 GMT

    The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.

    The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.

    •   
Powered by Frankly