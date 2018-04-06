$14 million raised so far in MO Senate race

Currently, more than $14 million are in the campaign coffers of the candidates running for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Claire McCaskill is running for re-election and has all the advantages of an incumbent, including the most money.

According to a poll of Missouri voters, McCaskill's strongest opponent is Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

McCaskill’s campaign has more than $13 million available, while Hawley has about $1.8 million available, according to the Federal Election Commission.

McCaskill has been fundraising for reelection since 2013. She received about $11.8 million of her funds during 2017. Those contributions came from individual donations, corporations and Political Action Committees.

According to the FEC, the biggest contributors to McCaskill’s campaign for reelection in the 2018 cycle were:

ActBlue : an online fundraising tool that raises money for Democratic candidates and organizations

: an online fundraising tool that raises money for Democratic candidates and organizations Emily’s List: a political action committee that promotes pro-choice, Democratic women in politics

Other big donors to McCaskill’s campaign include the University of Missouri, Washington University and Ameren Corporation.

Hawley has only been fundraising for about a year, and has raised $1.8 million. His top donors are conservative PACs including Club for Growth, which donated $21,432.50, and the Senate Conservatives Fund.

Candidate Austin Petersen has raised more than $300,000 from individual contributions. He made news early in the race by accepting donations in the virtual currency bitcoin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.