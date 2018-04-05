Cards drop home opener to Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in their season opener on Thursday, April 5.

Adam Wainwright collected his first strikeout in the 2018 season in the 1st inning.

Robbie Ray pitched six innings and allowed two hits on one run and striking out nine.

The final score was D-backs 3-1 over the Cardinals.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.