Mayfield man injured in McCracken County, KY DUI crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
1 man was cited after a crash on March 5 (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) 1 man was cited after a crash on March 5 (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

According to crash investigators, a western Kentucky man's crash appeared to involve alcohol. It happened around 4:25 p.m. on March 5. 

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports Austin Burnett, 27, crashed a Nissan pickup at the split of Old US 45 and Mayfield-Paducah Road.

The truck hit a ditch and tree.

The man was taken to an area hospital by EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

He was cited for DUI and four counts of criminal mischief due to hitting several mailboxes.

Lone Oak Fire Department and Mercy EMS responded to the crash. 

