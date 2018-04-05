Mayfield man injured in McCracken County, KY DUI crash

1 man was cited after a crash on March 5 (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

According to crash investigators, a western Kentucky man's crash appeared to involve alcohol. It happened around 4:25 p.m. on March 5.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports Austin Burnett, 27, crashed a Nissan pickup at the split of Old US 45 and Mayfield-Paducah Road.

The truck hit a ditch and tree.

The man was taken to an area hospital by EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

He was cited for DUI and four counts of criminal mischief due to hitting several mailboxes.

Lone Oak Fire Department and Mercy EMS responded to the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.