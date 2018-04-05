Missouri Senate passes bill on government whistleblowers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Senate passes bill on government whistleblowers

Missouri senators have passed a bill aimed at rolling back some provisions of a new law in order to protect government whistleblowers. (Source: Raycom Media)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators have passed a bill aimed at rolling back some provisions of a new law in order to protect government whistleblowers.

Senators voted 30-0 Thursday to send the measure to the House.

Democratic sponsor Sen. Jill Schupp says the bill would address concerns raised with a new law that put limits on discrimination lawsuits. Schupp says that law also rolled back some protections for state employees who blow the whistle on misconduct and then face retaliation.

Schupp says her measure would restore those protections, and it would go further by shielding any public employee from retaliation, not just staff at state agencies.

The bill also would ban the state from requiring workers to sign confidentiality agreements when they settle legal disputes.

Whistleblower bill is SB 786 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

